'Maharashtra Government Should Resign': Aditya Thackeray On Quota Violence

"The lathicharge was very brutal," said Aditya Thackeray. (File)

A day after agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray slammed the state government and asked it to resign.

Talking to the reporters here, Aditya Thackeray said that it is not possible that the police will lathi charge without informing the Chief Minister.

"We all have seen what happened in Jalna...The lathicharge was very brutal as if you are attacking your enemy...The protest was related to a sensitive issue...It is not possible that the police will lathi charge without informing the Chief Minister...The state government should resign if they have a little bit of shame...," the leader said.

Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between Police and protesters demanding reservation for the Marathas in Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters.

Several Opposition leaders have condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government in the state.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met protestors in Sarati Antarwali village.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after meeting the protestors in Sarati Antarwali village asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament.

"When we were in power we tried to give you justice...There were agitations during our time as well but no one was lathi-charged. Our ministers spoke to the protestors every time...We all are together. You keep agitating but take care of your health too...Today you are being lathi-charged, some days back same thing happened in Barsu village too...is this democracy?... All cases against protestors should be taken back immediately...before a detailed investigation is ordered...I want to appeal to PM (Modi) to give Maratha reservation in the special session in Parliament," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan termed the incident as "inhuman". The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation.

"When we came to know about the inhuman incident that happened in this village yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray asked us to meet you all...The administration should have heard your issue politely this was your only expectation. A special session has been called by the central government and I demand to change the law and give Maratha reservation...The Centre is doing One Nation and One Election but what about reservation?" Congress leader Chavan said.

Eknath Shinde made an appeal for peace and announced that a high-level committee would be set up for a probe into the violence.

"I appeal to the Maratha community, who have so far expressed their feelings sensibly and calmly with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not take the law into their hands," he said.

"In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha Reservation. The High Court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the Supreme Court took a different decision. Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence...The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court...There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them," Eknath Shinde said.

