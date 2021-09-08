Maharashtra Bans Ganesh Pandal Visits, Allows Online Darshan Amid Covid

The decision to stop Ganesh pandal visits was taken to prevent Covid-19 (File)

Devotees will not be allowed to visit pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government said today.

Only online darshan or telecast from pandals would be allowed, said the state Home department.

Earlier, it had said in a circular that social distancing must be followed strictly inside the pandals during the Ganesh festival. The new circular said that "(people) are prohibited from visiting any Ganesh pandal."

Organizers should instead provide the facility of online darshan or telecast for the benefit of devotees, it said.

The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to the viral infection, said an official.

