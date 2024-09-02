Pay Rs 6 Lakh For '0001': Maharashtra Hikes VIP Number Fees

Maharashtra has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series.

The Maharashtra government has hiked fees for "choice numbers," commonly known as VIP numbers, for new vehicles, which will translate into revised Rs 6 lakh charge for the most sought-after '0001' number for four-wheelers in high-demand areas like Mumbai, Pune, and other cities.

Interestingly, the new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, which incidentally is the cost of new cars in the mid-segment.

As per the transport department's notification dated August 30, the cost for the coveted number '0001' will rise to Rs 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the current Rs 3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to Rs 1 lakh, doubling from the existing Rs 50,000.

In high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Nashik, the VIP fee for '0001' will be Rs 6 lakh, up from Rs 4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

Many high net-worth individuals, top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities among others prefer VIP numbers for their expensive cars.

The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be Rs 15 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and Rs 3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle and if it needs to be given from another series as per the rules, the notification stated.

The new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, comparable to the price of several mid-segment cars. Previously, the fee was Rs 12 lakh, a sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it "out of series" in the last few years.

Additionally, the state government has allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters, a change from the previous restriction against such transfers.

This fee revision, which follows a draft notification issued on September 16, 2022, represents the first update since the last fee revision on April 20, 2013.

Maharashtra has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786, apart from 0001, seeing a fee increase to Rs 2.5 lakh up from Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and Rs 50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing Rs 20,000.

Fees for other sought-after numbers is also increased. For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is Rs 1 lakh for four-wheelers instead of the existing Rs 70,000 and Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers from Rs 15,000.

For 49 additional numbers, the fee has been raised to Rs 70,000 from current Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

For another set of 189 registration numbers, like 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656 and 7374, the revised fees are Rs 25,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 6,000 for two-wheelers and more than two-wheel vehicles.

In a move to benefit vehicle owners, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, as per the state government notification.

There will be no reservation of VIP numbers for government vehicles, though exemptions from the payment of fees for the registration mark can be granted through special orders, allowing for allotment from any existing series.

The fee increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which reported earnings of Rs 139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases in the 2017-18 financial year.

