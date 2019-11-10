'Shiv Sena Needs To First Exit From The NDA': NCP's Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik said his party had not received any proposal from the Shiv Sena (File)

The Shiv Sena would have to break away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the Nationalist Congress Party can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation, NCP spokerspeson Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The development came hours after the BJP, which emerged as the largest party with 105 seats in the Assembly polls, stated it would not stake claim to form the government as it did not have the numbers in the 288-strong house.

"Shiv Sena needs to first exit from the NDA as it has one cabinet post (in the Narendra Modi government). Unless it leaves the NDA, we will wait and watch the developments," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters on Sunday.

Speaking on the government formation impasse, Mr Malik said, "We do not have enough numbers but we also do not want President's rule in Maharashtra."

He added his party had not received any proposal from the Sena.

"If the Sena comes with a proposal, there will be some conditions from our side on which Sena will have to agree on.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been stressing on the party having the CM's post. If they need support of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, they will have to make their stand clear on sharing power (with BJP) in Delhi," Mr Malik said.

