Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Supreme Court To Take Up Plea By Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Today

New Delhi/Mumbai:
Shiv Sena has pointed out the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Devendra Fadnavis.
The Supreme Court today will hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party against the centre's move to end President's Rule and the Governor's move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form a government. The bench, which will hear the petition at 11.30 am, comprises Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna. The BJP on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Maharashtra, with some deft political maneuvering that saw Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar changing sides. The Shiv Sena, Congress and Ajit Pawar's uncle and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar busy cobbling up an alliance, appeared shell-shocked as the country woke to the news that Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar - whom he repeatedly accused of corruption - as his deputy. What followed were hectic meetings and claim from Sharad Pawar that his nephew acted on his own, misled the Governor and doesn't have the numbers. A number of MLAs who attended the oath ceremony, turned up at the NCP office soon after, indicating that the party chief was right.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:
Maharashtra chief minister: Senior NCP leader made dramatic entry into meeting
Hours after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting of his lawmakers to take stock of how many had switched loyalties. Dhananjay Munde, a senior NCP leader who was believed to be among the defectors along with Ajit Pawar, made a dramatic entry into the meeting held at the YB Chavan centre in Mumbai, the NCP headquarters.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweeted this morning.
Maharashtra news: President's Rule in Maharashtra being called off at 5.47 am
A three-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition at 11:30 am today. The political twists of the day had started with President's Rule in Maharashtra being called off at 5.47 am with a sign-off from President Ram Nath Kovind. It was followed by the oath ceremony at 7.50 am - attended by a handful of NCP members, some of whom later claimed that they were tricked into attending the ceremony.
Supreme Court to hear plea today
