Maharashtra Got Maximum 'Swachh' Awards For 3rd Year In Row: Minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the state has performed a hattrick by bagging the maximum number of awards in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2020 for urban areas.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020- the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country- were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in which 129 awards were given in different categories.

Talking to reporters, Mr Shinde said that Navi Mumbai ranked third in the Cleanest City category (having more than one lakh population).

In the category of cities with population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra's Karad bagged the first position, followed by Saswad and Lonavala, he said.

In the Western region, in the list of cities with less than 25,000 population, Panhala bagged an award, while Jejuri got an award in the category of sustainable clean city.

Akole city got an award for taking innovative steps for cleanliness, the Urban Development Minister said, adding that Shirdi bagged an award in the category of population of 25,000 to 50,000, he said.

The other cities in Maharashtra that bagged awards in different categories are Vita, Indapur, Warora, Ballarpur, Hingoli, Shegaon, Ratnagiri, Dehu Road Cantontment, Mr Shinde said, and thanked the civic officials and elected representatives of these cities.

