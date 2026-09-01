Maharashtra Gives Traders 1-Year Relief Over Sale Of Loose Edible Oil

The Maharashtra government has decided to give traders a one-year temporary exemption from restrictions on the sale of loose edible oil, following concerns over recent enforcement action by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with a delegation of traders and said the law regulating the sale of loose edible oil was introduced in 2011, with food quality being the primary concern.

However, Fadnavis acknowledged that a large number of economically weaker consumers still buy loose oil. He said there was a need to strike a balance between enforcing food safety regulations and addressing the concerns of consumers and traditional businesses.

FDA-Traders Panel To Work Out Compliance Measures

The state government will constitute a joint committee comprising FDA officials and representatives of traders. The panel will examine the changes traditional businesses need to make to comply with the existing regulations.

The government will also provide assistance to traders wherever required.

The relief will be limited to one year. The Chief Minister has made it clear that there will be no further extension and traders will have to comply with the law after the one year.

Traders have been asked to use this period to make the necessary changes to their businesses and bring their operations in line with the regulations.

Traders Had Raised Concerns Over FDA Action

The decision comes amid concerns among traders following a crackdown by the Maharashtra FDA on the sale of loose edible oil.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had recently urged consumers not to buy loose or unsealed edible oil, calling it unsafe. He said the FDA had issued a compliance order for the edible oil sector after detecting violations related to adulteration, unsafe packaging, improper storage and transportation.

Mundhe, who took charge in May, has launched a statewide enforcement drive aimed at addressing gaps in food safety and hygiene.

He had said loose or unsealed oil is difficult to trace as it often lacks information such as the batch number and source of the product.

Check Label, Manufacturing And Expiry Dates

Mundhe had also advised consumers to buy properly packaged and sealed edible oil and check the label, manufacturing date and expiry date before making a purchase.

He cautioned consumers against buying oil packed in old or reused packaging.

The FDA's action had angered traders involved in the sale of loose edible oil. Their representatives subsequently met Chief Minister Fadnavis and sought relief from the enforcement measures.

The government has now granted them a one-year window to transition to full compliance, while reiterating that food safety regulations will have to be followed thereafter.

Mundhe had also advised consumers to buy properly packaged and sealed edible oil and check the label, manufacturing date and expiry date before making a purchase.

He cautioned consumers against buying oil packed in old or reused packaging.

The FDA's action had angered traders involved in the sale of loose edible oil. Their representatives subsequently met Chief Minister Fadnavis and sought relief from the enforcement measures.

The government has now granted them a one-year window to transition to full compliance, while reiterating that food safety regulations will have to be followed thereafter.