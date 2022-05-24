Maharashtra Gets Rs 80,000 Crore Investment Pledges At Davos

Maharashtra signed two MoUs of strategic co-operation at Davos.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said its delegation had a successful visit to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland's Davos. The state signed over Rs 80,000 crore in investment intentions with 24 companies and two memoranda of understanding or MoU of strategic co-operation.

ReNew Power will invest a huge Rs 50,000 crore in renewable power generation in the state with a generating capacity of 10,000 to 12,000 Megawatts; Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha signed the MoU with the Government of Maharashtra.

Investments coming to the state are from countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, USA, and Japan and include investment in diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals and medical Device, IT, data centres, textiles, food processing, packaging, paper and pulp and steel.

The state government also signed an MoU with Byju's for introducing digital content in the remote areas of the state and municipal schools in Mumbai that aims to help lakhs of students.

A strategic co-operation agreement was also signed with the World Green Building Council for knowledge-sharing and helping the state achieve its net-zero emission targets and for the capacity building of state authorities in Environmental Sustainability Governance.