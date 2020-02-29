Maharashtra Farmer Ends Life On Day Son Recites Poem Against Suicide

Malhari Batule had a couple of loans outstanding, and the monthly installments of his stolen truck were also pending, all of which were causing him immense distress, a police official said.

Farmer consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment, police said (Representational)

Pune:

A 35-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Ahmednagar's Pathardi tehsil on Thursday evening, hours after his son read out a poem in school asking farmers not to commit suicide due to agricultural distress, police said.

Malhari Batule, a resident of Bharajwadi, had a couple of loans outstanding, and the monthly installments of his stolen truck were also pending, all of which were causing him immense distress, a police official said.

"He had taken money for his sister's marriage. On Thursday evening he consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital," he said.

"On the same day, his son Prashant Batule had recited a poem in school, on the occasion of Marathi Language Day (February 27) asking farmers not to commit suicide," said the official.

Maharashtra

