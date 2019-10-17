Ex-Shiv Sena MLA's House Attacked After Remarks Against Uddhav Thackeray

Party workers were angry with Harshwardhan Jadhav over his remarks against Uddhav Thackeray.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons on Thursday after he allegedly made some demeaning remarks against Uddhav Thackeray at an election rally, police said.

A car and some window panes were damaged in the attack that took place around 1.30 am when Harshwardhan Jadhav, who is the son- in-law of state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, was not present at home, they said.

His wife and two sons were in the house at the time of the incident.

Harshwardhan Jadhav later said the remarks were made by him "in the flow" of his speech, and that attacking his house during his absence was a reaction to Shiv Sena's defeat from Aurangabad in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

Harshwardhan Jadhav, who is contesting the October 21 state polls as an Independent from Kannad in Aurangabad, at a rally on Wednesday allegedly made some objectionable comments against Thackeray over the induction former Congress minister Abdul Sattar into the Sena, the police official said.

Abdul Sattar is the Shiv Sena's nominee from Sillod Assembly constituency in the district.

After a purported video of Harshwardhan Jadhav's comments went viral on social media, some angry Shiv Sena workers went to CIDCO police station on Wednesday evening and demanded registration of a case against him.

Around 1.30 am on Thursday, some unidentified persons attacked his residence with stones, damaging a car and window panes, the official said, quoting the complaint filed by the Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife.

"We are analysing the area''s CCTV footage in which three bike-borne persons are seen throwing stones at Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence. Our investigation is underway," police inspector Uttam Mulak said.

Those who attacked the house were shouting slogans like ''Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji''," the complainant, Sanjana Jadhav, told reporters.

Security was stepped up at Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence and police personnel were also been deployed at his another house in the district, the police official said.

Harshwardhan Jadhav last year resigned from the Sena after being miffed with the party leadership over the issue of reservations for the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims. He later floated his own outfit - Shiv Swarajya Bahujan Paksh.

He contested the Lok Sabha polls this year as an Independent and stood third by polling over 2.8 lakh votes.

State AIMIM president Imtiyaz Jaleel won from Aurangabad, defeating his nearest rival Khaire of the Shiv Sena by a narrow margin of 4,492 votes.

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan Jadhav said the remarks were made by him "in the flow" of his speech.

"Shiv Sena leaders have spoken against me and made false statements. My statement, which has hurt the Sena leaders, was a reaction to it and it came out in the flow of the speech," he told PTI.

"My residence was vandalised when I was not there. This should be seen as a reaction of Sena after the defeat of Khaire in the Lok Sabha polls. Khaire has also made comments against me, saying I killed my father. He is criticising me, saying that a Muslim leader won because of me," Harshwardhan Jadhav said.

He also asked the police to take strict action against those who attacked his house. Shiv Sena's district president and MLC Ambadas Danve said the party workers were angry with Harshwardhan Jadhav over his "disgraceful" remarks against Thackeray. "We will teach him a lesson, but after the elections," he said.

"We are unaware of who attacked his residence. We will not take any action against him right now as he might get sympathy of voters. Hence, we will wait for the polls to conclude," Ambadas Danve said.

