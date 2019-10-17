Maharashtra Elections 2019: 'Want To Go To Kashmir? Tell Me,' PM Offers At Maharashtra Rally

PM Narendra Modi criticised Congress leaders for casting doubt over the centre's Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered to "make arrangements" for people who want to visit Jammu and Kashmir. He made his offer at an election rally in Maharashtra Beed after taking a swipe at Congress leaders, who he said have been sharing alarmist views about the situation in the state.

Restrictions have been removed and post-paid mobile connections have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir over 70 days after the centre scrapped special status to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union Territories.

"History will take note of every person who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370," PM Modi said at the rally in Maharashtra, where election to the state assembly will be held on October 21.

"Do you remember what kind of statements they (Congress leaders) made after Article 370 was abrogated? One leader said it's not India's internal matter. Shouldn't we punish (those who make) these kind of statements? Another Congress leader said this was a decision that will destroy India. Has the country been ruined? Have we lost Kashmir? If you want to go to Kashmir, tell me, I will make arrangements," PM Modi said.

"One leader said it's a black day for Indian politics. Another said it's against democracy, danger to national security... They have been thinking just about themselves. They have been giving ideas to our rivals," PM Modi said.

The Congress had opposed in parliament the centre's move on Kashmir, though several of its leaders came out and expressed support eventually.

Among the harshest critics of the Kashmir situation is Congress's Digvijaya Singh, who on October 3 said had Mahatma Gandhi been alive, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar. "If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive, on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar," Mr Singh was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

After post-paid mobile connections were restored, businesses have started trading in Kashmir valley despite threats from terrorists, who have targeted migrant workers like truck drivers and orchard workers to discourage them from showing signs of normalcy.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are fighting the election to the 288-member assembly together. They fought separately in the 2014 state election. The BJP won 122 seats then; the Shiv Sena took home 63 seats.

