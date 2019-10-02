Gandhi Would've Marched Against Centre's Kashmir Move: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh was speaking at an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar to oppose the centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday as he attacked the government for scrapping the state's special status under Article 370 of the constitution.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "finished" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's doctrine on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue through the principles of "Kashmiriyat" (legacy of Kashmir), "jamhooriyat" (democracy) and "insaniyat" (humanism).

"If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive, on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was speaking at a function organised in Indore to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Vajpayee knew what holds key to solving the decades-old Kashmir issue.

But Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have bid a farewell to the three principles and finished off his doctrine, Mr Singh said.

The Congress leader also said radicalisation of Hindus was as dangerous as radicalisation of Muslims. "Radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as radicalisation of the Muslims. In India, if communalism of the majority happens it will not be easy to save the country from it," he said.

The central had ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country.

To prevent any backlash, the centre also imposed massive security restrictions and took measures that included arresting politicians, posting extra troops and blocking phone and internet lines.

The Congress had opposed the centre's move on Article 370 in parliament, but several of its leaders had expressed support for the step.

