45-Year-Old Teacher On Polling Duty In Maharashtra Faints, Dies

Bapu Pandu Gavade was heading to the voting booth from Dehari base camp (Representational)

A 45-year-old teacher posted on election duty in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district died in hospital after fainting while walking towards a voting booth on Monday morning, an official said.

Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting booth with a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way in the morning near Pursalgondi village of Gadchiroli's Etapalli area, he said.

"He used to get epileptic fits. He suffered head njuries after he fainted. He was taken to Etapalli hospital first and then to a bigger facility at Chandrapur. Gavade, however, died during treatment," the official said.

