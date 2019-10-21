Maharashtra Election 2019: Election Officials Apply Ink To Toe Of Maharashtra Voters Without Arms

Maharashtra Election 2019: Voting for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra concluded today

In a rare instance, polling officials in Deolali assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday applied the indelible ink to one of the toes of a farmer who had lost his arms in an accident a few years ago.

In another incident, villagers joined tractor trolleys together in Baramati constituency in Pune district so that voters could reach a polling booth avoiding waterlogged area of the polling station.

In Deolali, the polling officer applied the indelible link to one of toes of Bajirao Mojad, who had lost both his arms in an accident.

Mr Mojad exercises his franchise with the help of an assistant.

On the Baramati incident, an Election Commission official in Pune said that Kalambeshwar polling station is located in the local government-run school but its entire ground remained submerged, blocking the entrance of voters.

"Six trolleys were connected to each other creating some 50-feet long bridge, which is now used by all the voters. Permission of local polling officials was sought," he said.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting from Baramati constituency against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.

