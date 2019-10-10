Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray To Address Rallies In Amravati Tomorrow

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray have rallies in Amravati district tomorrow

Electioneering for the eight Assembly seats in Maharashtra's Amravati will gain momentum from Friday when BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address separate rallies in the district located in Vidarbha region.

Amit Shah will address a public gathering in Melghat constituency, a tribal belt where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Mavaskar in place of sitting MLA Prabhudas Bhilavekar. Mr Mavaskar is up against NCP's Kewalram Kale.

Uddhav Thackeray will address an election rally at the Dussehra ground in Amravati city to campaign for Shiv Sena candidates Preeti Band (Badnera Assembly seat), Rajesh Wankhade (Teosa) and Sunita Fiske (Achalpur).

In Badnera, Preeti Band, the widow of former Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Band, is contesting against two-term Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has the backing of the opposition Congress and Sharad Pawar's party NCP.

In Teosa, Rajesh Wankhade is taking on Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who is aiming at a third consecutive term.

In Achalpur, Sunita Fiske, the local municipal council president, is contesting against three-term Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu.

Voting for the 288 seat Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24, following which results will be declared the same day.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.