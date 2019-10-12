Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: AAP Manifesto Says 'Maharashtra A Failed State, We Will Re-Engineer It'

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Citing its "experience" in Delhi, AAP promised to transform Maharashtra

The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP released its election manifesto on Friday for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election slated for October 21. In its manifesto, AAP promised to "re-engineer Maharashtra, which has been reduced to a failed state".

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting 24 of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra AAP co-convener Kishore Mandhyan said the 32-page manifesto, titled 'Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra', aims to bring about a political culture without money and muscle power.

"We want to re-engineer Maharashtra which has been reduced to a failed state. We plan to rejuvenate infrastructure at four levels - environmental, social, socio-economic and physical infrastructure," he said.

AAP secretary Ruben Mascarenhas said tariff on water and electricity would be brought down like it was done in Delhi where the party is in power.

AAP had acquired "quality governance experience" in the last five years in Delhi and it would be used as a template to address core concerns in Maharashtra, he said.

Voting for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election will happen on October 21, and the result will be declared on October 24 - the date votes are counted.





