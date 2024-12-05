'No More Shocks...': Devendra Fadnavis After Taking Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his first comments to the media after the oath ceremony this evening, assured that the state would not see the kind of political turmoil it has seen over the last few years. The ruling alliance Mahayuti will provide a stable government for the next five years.

"From 2019 to mid-2022, we saw a lot of changes. We hope that there are no more similar shocks in the future," he told reporters in his maiden press conference of this term.

"This is a government of very fast decisions. Today on the occasion of the oath ceremony, I say the pace at which Maharashtra is going we will not stop," he added.

