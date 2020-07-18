Maharashtra Crosses 3 Lakh Coronavirus Cases With 8,348 New Cases In 24 Hours

Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases.

Maharashtra, the worst hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, crossed the three-lakh mark today, said the state health department. With the addition of 8,348 new cases, the state's tally shot up to 3,00,937, it said.

The total number of the fatalities has risen to 11,596 with 144 patients succumbing to the infection.

Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases while the total number of patients cured of the disease stood at 1,65,665.

Earlier in the day, an official data revealed that Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery data is better than the national average. The data came even as the city's infection count is nearing the one lakh-mark.

The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is nearly 70 per cent, which is seven per cent more than the national average, it showed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reiterated that that religious, social and political gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister's statement came ahead of the Bakri Eid and Ganesh festivals.

The Shiv Sena boss, in a virtual meeting with collectors and municipal commissioners, also called for replication of the Dharavi model elsewhere in the state to stem the spread of the virus.

"Care should be taken to ensure that new containment zones do not get created," he said.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the Mumbai civic body's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus spread in Dharavi, a major slum pocket in Mumbai.