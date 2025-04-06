Maharashtra College Student, 20, Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Speech, Dies

A 20-year-old college student suffered a heart attack while delivering a speech at an event in Maharashtra's Dharashiv city.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by doctors, sources said.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place in Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Paranda taluka. The day of the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

In the video, the woman, identified as Varsha Kharat, is seen delivering a speech in Marathi at her college event. In between, she and the audience start laughing. Kharat's speech then gradually slows down and she collapses on the floor. Some members from the audience then rush towards her.

A similar case was recently reported in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Celebrations of a couple's 25th wedding anniversary turned into mourning when the man collapsed, suffering a heart attack.

Fifty-year-old businessman Wasim Sarwar and his wife Farah were busy dancing at a party they hosted on Pilibhit bypass road when Wasim suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, a veterinary doctor suffered a heart attack while driving. His car suddenly came to a halt near a park where was found unconscious by local residents.