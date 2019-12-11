Maharashtra Approves Rs 500 Per Quintal Subsidy For Paddy Farmers

In July, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal (100 kg) to paddy cultivators.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, the central government has decided the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, but there has been a rise in input cost of the key kharif crop.

Mr Thackeray approved the proposal that aims to give relief to paddy farmers, the statement said.

In July this year, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year.