Maharashtra Chief Minister To Seek Rs 6,813 Crore In Flood Relief From Centre

With rescue operations over in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government will seek a relief package of Rs 6,813 crore from the centre.

The proposal to be sent to the centre will be in two parts - seeking Rs 4,708 crore assistance for Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara districts and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan, Nashik and rest of Maharashtra, Mr Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"A memorandum for this assistance will be sent to the Centre, but till then the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved to spend the amount from the state corpus," he said.

Kolhapur and Sangli districts have been the worst hit following heavy rains in Konkan and western parts of the state where 43 people died in the deluge in last nine days.

With flood waters receding in both the districts, the authorities there are now focusing on providing essential supplies to people affected by the rain fury.

"Rescue operations have been completed in Kolhapur. The national highway (NH-4) is open and the traffic is moving slowly. Petrol, diesel and gas supplies have been restored. Work is going on a war-footing to restore power and phone connectivity," resident deputy collector Sanjay Shinde said.

Relief centres have been set up and all efforts are being made to make sure the essential supplies reach the flood-affected people, he said.

A provision has been made for seeking an assistance of Rs 2,088 crore for crop damages, Rs 876 crore for road and bridge repairs, Rs 300 crore for families of deceased, Rs 222 crore for repairs of house damages and Rs 125 crore for repair of schools and restoration of water supply schemes, he said.

The state will for the first time also seek Rs 300 crore for losses incurred by small traders, he said.

Besides, Rs 168 crore would be sought for irrigation works, Rs 75 crore for health-related initiatives, Rs 66 crore to Rs 70 crore for cleaning the areas, Rs 27 crore for temporary camps, Rs 30 crore for loss of livestock, Rs 25 crore for relief works and Rs 11 crore to help the fishermen, he said.

On the same lines, Rs 2,105 crore assistance is planned for Konkan region, Nashik and rest of the affected districts in the state, he said.

Mr Fadnavis also said a cabinet sub-committee has been formed under his leadership to discuss change or amend rules and issue government resolutions (GRs) for rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

An expert committee will also be appointed to suggest actions/remedies to be taken in case of 700 per cent rainfall in four days, he added.

