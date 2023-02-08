Maharashtra Budget Session To Be Held From February 27 To March 25

This is the Eknath Shinde-led government's first budget session. (File)

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 27 to March 25 and the state's budget for fiscal 2023-24 will be presented on March 9, a government release said on Wednesday.

This will be the first budget of the government led by Eknath Shinde, who broke away from the Shiv Sena last June and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Deputy Chief Minister and state finance minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the budget, it said.

On the first day of the session on February 27, the newly recognised state song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' will be played, said the release.

The decision on the budget session was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the assembly, chaired by Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council, said the release.

Five bills that have been cleared by the state cabinet will be tabled during the budget session, while eight more, yet to be cleared, are proposed to be tabled, the statement said.

