Maharashtra Baby Named After IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

Monica and Akash Jain from Kadappa in Karnataka welcomed a baby boy at a private hospital in Thane district's Bhiwandi.

All India | | Updated: March 04, 2019 15:54 IST
The naming ceremony ritual of the child will be held in a few days. (Representational)


Thane: 

A couple has named their newborn son Abhinandan as he was born around the same time IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman stepped on Indian soil through the Wagah border from Pakistani captivity.

Akash's father Mangilal Jain told reporters the family decided to name the child Abhinandan after the brave pilot. Everyone in the family agreed that the boy would grow up and excel in life just like his famous namesake, he said.

Mr Jain said the naming ceremony ritual of the child will be held in a few days.

Wing Commander Varthaman, piloting a Mig-21 Bison, shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 in a dogfight on February 27 before his aircraft took a hit. He ejected, was captured by Pakistan forces and released on March 1 night.

