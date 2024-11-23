Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Gets Just 131 Votes In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

File photo

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan entered into politics by contesting the Maharashtra assembly election from the Versova seat under the banner of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). He, however, managed to secure just 131 votes, as per the Election Commission's latest tally.



Despite over 5.6 million Instagram followers, Mr Khan's social media popularity failed to translate into votes.



Haroon Khan is leading in the Versova constituency with 58,047 votes, while the NOTA (None of the Above) option has received 1,022 votes, nearly six times that of Mr Khan's tally.

The voter turnout in Versova was 42.2 per cent.



The Versova seat, traditionally a Congress stronghold, saw a total of 16 candidates vying for victory this election. Maharashtra witnessed an enthusiastic voter turnout not seen in over three decades. The state went to the polls in what was thought to be a tightly contested battle between rival alliances Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT)-Congress).



However, on Saturday, early trends showed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was on course to a thumping majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In the 288-member house, the Mahayuti alliance was leading in 231 seats, reducing the MVA to just 51. Of the 149 seats the BJP contested, it had either won or was leading in 130 of them. The Shiv Sena and NCP were leading in 56 and 39 seats respectively.