Maharashtra Election 2019: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil Files Nomination For Kothrud

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said he was sure people of Kothrud will support him.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil filed nomination papers for Kothrud Assembly constituency on Thursday amid a show of strength.

Mr Patil garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and then left for filing nomination papers with a huge motorbike rally.

He has replaced sitting BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni as the party's candidate in this Brahmin-dominated constituency, leading to angry reactions by local workers and also one Brahmin organisation.

Pune MP Girish Bapat and Ms Kulkarni accompanied Mr Patil as he filed his papers on Thursday.

"I am sure the people of Kothrud will support my candidature," Mr Patil tweeted after filing his papers.

Ms Kulkarni was reportedly disappointed after she was denied ticket to accommodate Mr Patil. Posters had come up in the area demanding that a local candidate be given the ticket and not an "outsider".

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.