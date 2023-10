Maharashtra Cabinet Panel To Meet Tomorrow Over Maratha Quota Issue

Chandrakant Patil informed that the committee will submit a report on the work done so far.

A meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee to discuss on providing the reservation to the Maratha community will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities will be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil who is also the Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee informed that the committee will submit a report on the work done so far during the meeting.

In the meeting, Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) will discuss the statutory and administrative examination of the mandatory evidence and documents required in the process of giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community in Marathwada and also to prescribe the procedure for giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community after the inspection, the release mentioned.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. He has held extensive talks with the Maharashtra government but a breakthrough is yet to be achieved.

Jarange Patil has demanded a change in the ordinance issued by the state government regarding Maratha reservations. Their stand is that the fast to death will continue unless the desired change is made in the ordinance.

