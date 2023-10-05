Ajit Pawar Replaces BJP's Chandrakant Patil As Guardian Minister Of Pune

Ajit Pawar has been given the charge of Pune district while Sudhir Mungantiwar of Wardha.

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the Guardian Minister for the Pune district. Along with Pawar, 11 ministers were also appointed for different districts.

Ajit Pawar has been given the charge of Pune district while Sudhir Mungantiwar of Wardha.

After a long tussle between the two, Ajit Pawar has taken over the charge from senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil who will now oversee the Solapur and Amaravati districts.

The Chief Minister's office issued a list of guardian ministers for 12 districts in which--Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif will take charge of Kolhapur.

Guardian Ministers in their respective districts ensure the implementation of government policies and schemes to the public. They also control the DPDC funds which are used for development projects in the districts.

Notably, in the list issued by the CMO, there are nine NCP ministers who have been given the guardian minister post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)