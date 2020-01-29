Maharashtra Asks For 2 BEST Buses For Mobile Canteens Under Shiv Bhojan Scheme

"BEST is considering the proposal positively and a decision will be taken soon," said a spokesperson.

The Maharashtra government has asked the BMC-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking to provide two buses to convert into mobile canteens for the Rs 10 per meal ''Shiv Bhojan'' scheme, said an official on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, which was launched on a pilot basis on Republic Day, thalis or lunch plates would be available to people at designated centres/ canteens during a stipulated time in all the districts. Presently, over 112 such canteens are operational in the state.

"BEST is considering the proposal positively and a decision will be taken soon," said a spokesperson of the Undertaking.

Incidentally, BEST itself operates two ''bus canteens'' for its employees and outsiders, one of which is parked close to the state secretariat in south Mumbai.