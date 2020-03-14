Ajit Pawar Is ''Proxy Chief Minister'' Says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said there are several people to guide Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday called senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as "proxy chief minister" of the state.

Mr Pawar is deputy chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"Uddhav Thackeray has become chief minister for the first time but I could not see him participating in debates or responding to them. Instead, proxy chief minister Ajit Pawar is running the show," Mr Fadnavis told reporters here.

The former CM said he would give the Thackeray dispensation only "15 out of 100 marks".

"As Uddhav Thackeray is holding a constitutional post for the first time, I will not judge him. There are several people to guide Thackeray, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi," he added.