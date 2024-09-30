Maharashtra, Ahead of State Polls, Declares Cow As "Rajmata-Gomata"

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has given the status of "Rajmata" to the indigenous cow ahead of the coming assembly election in the state. Officials said the decision underscores the cow's spiritual, scientific, and historical significance in the Indian society.

"Keeping in view the status of the indigenous cow in Indian culture since Vedic times, the usefulness of the milk of the indigenous cow in human diet, the important place of cow dung and cow urine in Ayurveda medicine, Panchgavya treatment system and organic farming systems, it has been approved to declare the indigenous cows as "Rajmata Gomata" from now on," sources said after a cabinet meeting.

The announcement earlier today, was made through a Government Resolution, signed by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

"Cows have been an important part of human life since ancient times. Since time immemorial, the cow has been given the name 'Kamarrenu' in recognition of its historical, scientific, and spiritual significance. We find different breeds of cows across the country; however, the numbers of indigenous cows are declining rapidly," the resolution read.

"The decline in the number of Indigenous cows is a matter of concern... Taking the background into account, livestock farmers are being urged to rear Indigenous cows. And in view of this, the government is declaring the indigenous cow as 'Rajmata-Gaumata," the resolution added.