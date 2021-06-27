2 Villas Raided In Maharashtra, 22 Arrested, Drugs Seized: Cops

People have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Representational)

Two villas in Nashik in Maharashtra were raided in the early hours of Sunday and 22 people, including some connected to the entertainment industry, were held, while drugs and hookah were seized, police said.

The raids were conducted on two villas in Igatpuri, some 120 kilometres from Mumbai, on the basis of a tip-off, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil told PTI.

"We have held 12 women and 10 men in the raids. One of the women is a Bigg Boss contestant, while some others are connected to the film industry. They have all been sent for medical examination. We are also looking for people who assisted in organising this get-together, where many came in high-end cars," he said.

They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe into the network is underway, the SP added.