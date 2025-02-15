Advertisement
Maha Kumbh: Railways To Run Special Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj

Officials said that decision was taken expecting rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend. (File)
New Delhi:

The Northern Railways will run Vande Bharat Special train no 02252/02251 on February 15, 16 and 17 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj) for the convenience of devotees intending to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours, said a press statement issued by the Northern Railways.

"In return direction, the train number 02251 will depart from Varanasi at 15:15 hours (Prayagraj at 17.20 hours) to reach New Delhi at 23.50 hours the same day," said Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railways Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The officials said that the decision was taken expecting rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Vande Bharat Maha Kumbh, Maha Kumbh, Maha Kumbh 2025
