Maha Kumbh Mela As Seen From Space. ISRO Beams Down Images

India's space agency, using Indian satellites, has beamed down images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela - the world's single largest religious gathering - at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The images by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) show a massive infrastructure made at the fair, where about 40 crore people are expected to visit over the period of 45 days.

Using India's sophisticated optical satellites and day and night viewing capable radarsat, the National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad took a series of images showing the buildup of the massive infrastructure at Maha Kumbh Mela

NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla accessed these images to show the build-up of the temporary tent city and a huge number of pontoon bridges across the river network.

Dr Prakash Chauhan, the Director of the NRSC, said they used the radarsat as it could image the region through the cloud band that enveloped Prayagraj.

Time series images (September 15, 2023 and December 29, 2024) of EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) 'C' band microwave satellite, with its all-weather capability and fine resolution (FRS-1, 2.25m), provide unique insights into details of the Tent City (Layout of Structures and Roads) along with its network of pontoon bridges and supporting infrastructure, set up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The administration in Uttar Pradesh is also using these images to mitigate disasters and stampedes at the Mela.

The Prayagraj Parade Ground can be seen in these time series photos taken before the start of the Mahakumbh on April 6, 2024, then as the big development takes place -- seen on December 22, 2024 -- and when a massive crowd starts gathering to use the same is seen on January 10, 2025

"These advanced technologies represent a paradigm shift in managing large-scale religious gatherings. The Maha Kumbh Mela stands as a shining example of how technology and tradition can come together to create a cleaner, healthier future for all," Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said.

The creation of the new Shivalay Park is viewed from space. The image from April 6, 2024, shows a clear field and by December 22, 2024, the Shivalay Park comes into existence and the landscape made in the form of the map of India is so beautifully seen and then viewed again on January 10, 2025

A new district - Mahakumbh Nagar - has been carved out in Uttar Pradesh for the religious event, which is celebrated at Triveni Sangam, the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

This year, the Maha Kumbh Mela has about 1,50,000 tents to house the visitors and is equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 1,45,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over 12 years and rotates between four sacred sites in India - Haridwar (Uttarakhand) on the banks of Ganga, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) along the Shipra, Nashik (Maharashtra) by the Godavari, and Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Lakhs of pilgrims take a dip in the river during the month-long event. These sacred bathing rituals, also known as Amrit Snans, are believed to purify their souls and wash away their sins.

This year, Prayagraj is hosting the event from January 13 to February 26.

Nearly 26 hectares of land have been reclaimed and about 12 kilometres of additional bathing ghats were created for Maha Kumbh Mela.

Photo Credit: ANI

More than eight crore people have so far taken a dip at the Sangam.