Maharashtra Can't Probe Anti-Drugs Officer Over Extortion Charges: Minister

NCB said Sameer Wankhede had not submitted any application for leave to Dubai. (File)

Following Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede visited Dubai to extort money, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday informed that the state government cannot probe Mr Wankhede as he is working through a central agency.

Mr Walse further said that Mr Malik has not given his any evidence regarding the matter.

"No question of a probe by the state government because Sameer Wankhede is working through a central agency. I have no information on his (Nawab Malik's) statement. He has not given me any evidence regarding this. I will take the information from him. Right now I have no information," Mr Patil told media persons in Mumbai.

Nawab Malik has alleged that Mr Wankhede extorted money from people linked to the film industry, in Maldives and Dubai.

"During COVID, the entire (film) industry was in the Maldives... The officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this 'ugahi' (extortion) happened in Maldives and Dubai. I will give you photos soon," the NCP leader told reporters.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of NCB Mutha Ashok Jain has denied the allegations on Mr Wankhede and said that there was no application from the agency's zonal director for going to Dubai.

The NCB in an official statement said, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on August 31, 2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-lndia leave to Dubai. As per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed Ex-lndia leave along with his family to Maldives."

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.