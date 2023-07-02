After Ajit Pawar's Mutiny, Maharashtra Congress Calls Its Legislators On Tuesday

The Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday in view of the developments in the state that saw a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar being inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

The meeting has been convened by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

The Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena and the NCP have now seen splits in the last one year.

The Sena split in June last year after a rebellion by Shinde, who became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

