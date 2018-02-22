"Magician" Modi Can Make Even Democracy "Disappear": Rahul Gandhi Polling for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27. The Congress is in power in the state for three consecutive terms, and is eyeing a fourth under Chief Minister Mukul Sagma.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi said the BJP-led government had failed to create jobs for youth (File) Jowai/ Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "great magician" who can make even democracy "disappear", Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, taking a swipe at the prime minister over disgraced businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fleeing the country following accusations of fraud.



''The prime minister is living up to this wonderful image of a great magician who can make thing appear and disappear at the snap of a finger. He has made many things appear and disappear effortlessly.



"Scamsters like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi magically disappeared from India and reappeared in foreign lands out of the reach of Indian law. Modiji's magic can even make democracy disappear from India very soon,'' the Congress president told an election rally at Jowai in poll-bound Meghalaya.



Polling for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27. The Congress is in power in the state for three consecutive terms, and is eyeing a fourth under Chief Minister Mukul Sagma.



Hitting out at the Centre's NDA government for the ''disappearance'' of the three ''scamsters'', Mr Gandhi said, ''With the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi scandals we know that this is a government that not only cannot remove corruption but is actively participating in it."



Mr Gandhi said the BJP-led government had failed to create jobs for youth and fair prices to farmers for their produce.



''Four years ago the PM of our country sold dreams to the people of India. Achhe din and Rs 15 lakh to each account, two crore jobs and so on ... The tribals of India had felt that they would get equal share, and their land, traditions and culture would be protected.



''But as this government enters the fag end of its tenure, instead of giving hope, security and economic growth, it has dealt the people only hopelessness, unemployment, fear, hatred and violence," he said.



