'Maggots In Eggs' Complaint Against Blinkit Outlet In Mangalore

The health department's crackdown against quick-commerce companies continued on Thursday, as it raided a Blinkit facility in Karnataka's Mangalore after receiving complaints of maggots in eggs.

A consumer had complained to the health minister that he found worms in eggs purchased from the quick-commerce platform.

Following the complaint, officials conducted a raid at the Blinkit outlet operating from Falnir Square in Mangalore.

During the inspection, officials found packets containing damaged eggs and instructed the outlet to remove them immediately.

The incident has raised concerns over the quality and safety of eggs being sold through online grocery platforms.

Last month, the department found organic trash, discarded wrappers, and bottles in a warehouse run by Zepto in Bengaluru.

The department had also flagged other violations, including "non-compliant labelling, misbranding, and unhygienic food handling".

The health department had sealed the warehouse and sent a notice to the facility.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration suspended the state food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, which operates Blinkit, in Akola. The action followed a re-inspection that found hygiene and storage violations at the outlet.