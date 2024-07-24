Madhya Pradesh Woman Finds 4 False Teeth In Chocolate: 'Thought It Was Something Crunchy'

"It is so unusual to find a set of teeth in a chocolate bar," she said.

In yet another case of weird items being discovered in food and food orders, a retired school principal in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, discovered a set of false teeth in a chocolate bar. Mayadevi Gupta received a chocolate at someone's birthday party. She consumed the chocolate a few days later and found something unusually hard.

Ms Gupta thought it was a crunchy part of the chocolate. However, when she took it out of her mouth, she found a set of four false teeth in the chocolate. "It is so unusual to find a set of teeth in a chocolate bar. I don't know if this is a prank or something else," she said.

The woman further filed a complaint to the district Food and Drug Department in Khargone. A team has been formed to look into the situation, according to HL Awasiya, an officer with the Food Safety and Drug Administration. Samples were collected by the department from the store where the chocolates were purchased, and they will be forwarded to the department's laboratory in Bhopal for further investigation.

Last month, a Mumbai doctor found a human finger in an ice-cream he had ordered online. Orlem Brandon Serrao had asked his sister to include some ice cream while ordering groceries online. He was left traumatized when he felt something in his mouth that appeared to be a nut but turned out to be a finger. "I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was," said Dr Serrao.

"I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," he said.

After an investigation, police found that a staff member at the Pune factory of Yummo Ice Cream suffered a finger injury in an accident. It was also found that the ice cream in which the piece of finger was found was packed on the day the accident occurred.

Following a police complaint, a case was filed against Yummo under charges of food adulteration and endangering human life. The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of the manufacturer that supplies ice cream to Yummo.