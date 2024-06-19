Finger In Ice Cream Belongs To Factory Staff? Big Update In Mumbai Shocker

A Mumbai doctor was shocked to find a piece of a finger in an ice cream cone

Days after a Mumbai doctor got the shock of his life when he found a human finger in an ice cream cone, police have found a breakthrough that may answer the big question -- whose finger is it?

Police have found that a staff at the Pune factory of Yummo ice cream suffered a finger injury in an accident. The investigation has found that the ice cream in which the piece of finger was found was packed on the day the accident occurred, say police sources. Police have sent samples for DNA test, and a confirmation on whether the finger belongs to the staff will be possible only after the report comes in.

In an incident that raised serious concerns over food safety standards, Mumbai doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao, 26, found a finger in an ice cream his sister had ordered online. "After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was," said Dr Serrao. "I am a doctor, so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatised," he said.

Following a police complaint, a case was filed against Yummo under charges of food adulteration and endangering human life.

The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of the manufacturer that supplies ice cream to Yummo. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its licence has been suspended," the food safety regulator has said.

The presence of a body part in the food item has also raised suspicions of a bigger crime and police are probing all angles.