Mumbai Woman Orders Ice Cream, Finds Human Finger Inside

A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the top of the ice cream.

A shocking incident of a human finger being found in an ice cream has been reported from Mumbai. A woman residing in the suburbs of Malad had ordered the cone ice cream online from Yummo Ice Creams, but was left shocked as she unwrapped it.

Out of shock and disgust, she dashed to the Malad police station with a complaint and the ice cream. A case has now been registered against the Yummo company.

The cops have also sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.