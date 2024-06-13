Mumbai Woman Orders Ice Cream, Finds Human Finger Inside

Mumbai:

A shocking incident of a human finger being found in an ice cream has been reported from Mumbai. A woman residing in the suburbs of Malad had ordered the cone ice cream online from Yummo Ice Creams, but was left shocked as she unwrapped it.

A photo shared online shows a human finger sticking out of the top of the ice cream.

Out of shock and disgust, she dashed to the Malad police station with a complaint and the ice cream. A case has now been registered against the Yummo company.

The cops have also sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.

