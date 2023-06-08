Madhya Pradesh To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases filed in 2020 and 2021 against individuals accused of violating the COVID-19 related lockdowns. Home Minister Narottam Mishra today said the state government, after directions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will withdraw the cases filed for non-serious offenses related to the COVID-19 lockdowns.



Sources said approximately 56,700 cases were filed in the state under the provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown, which lasted from March 20, 2020, to June 30, 2020, a total of 33,160 cases were registered for lockdown violation in the state. Among these cases, 32,463 were lodged under Section 188 IPC, while 697 were registered under the provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.



In the second lockdown, imposed between March 13, 2021, and June 19, 2021, a total of 23,538 cases were registered across the state for violation of lockdown. Among these cases, 22,336 were lodged under Section 188 IPC, and 1,202 were registered under the provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.



Sources said the majority of cases being withdrawn by the government relate to violations of the COVID-19 lockdown during religious, social, or family events, as well as opening shops or roaming the streets during the night lockdown.



The latest COVID-19 health bulletin says Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 10,45,550 cases and 10,786 deaths since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020. The same health department bulletin said there are currently only five active COVID-19 cases in the state.