After Restrictions On Poll Rallies, Madhya Pradesh To Approach Top Court

"We will seek justice from the Supreme Court," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the decision of the Gwalior Bench of the High Court to restrict physical political rallies in nine districts in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the coming by-elections in 28 seats, a division bench of the High Court asked yesterday that magistrates of the districts under its jurisdiction not give permission to any candidate or political party for public gatherings without compelling reasons.

In a video message today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologised to the people of Ashok Nagar's Shadora and Bhander, where he was expected to attend two political rallies. The rallies had to be cancelled following the order of the High Court.

"We respect the High Court and its decision. But regarding this decision, we will go to the Supreme Court, because it is like having two laws in a single land," Mr Chouhan told news agency ANI.

"In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, physical political rallies are allowed. It is not allowed in another part. Political rallies are even being held in Bihar, but it is not allowed in a part of Madhya Pradesh. So we will seek justice from the Supreme Court," he added.

Yesterday, while ordering that First Information Reports be filed against Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the division bench also called for strict restrictions on political rallies.

Permission for rallies can only be granted if the political party or candidate is able to satisfy the magistrate that a virtual election campaign is not possible, the court said.

In case a physical rally is allowed, it can be held only when the party or candidate deposits sufficient funds with the District Magistrate for double the required number of masks and sanitizers for the participants, the court added.

Twenty-eight seats of Madhya Pradesh will be up for by-election in next month. A chunk of these seats fell vacant as Jyotiraditya Scindia switched camp from the Congress to the BJP with his loyalists in March.