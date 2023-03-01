Madhya Pradesh Terror Suspect Released, Says Wife's Lawyer Framed Him

Police said no terror links were found during Sarfaraz Memon's questioning.

A man detained by Indore Police for questioning over terror links along with the Maharashtra anti-terror squad was released last night. Sarfaraz Memon was taken into custody on Monday based on inputs by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police on the suspicion of his involvement in terror activities.

"No connection with any terrorist organization was found during the interrogation of the suspect, Sarfaraz Memon. So he was released," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI over the phone.

"NIA, Mumbai ATS, Madhya Pradesh ATS IB and Indore police interrogated the suspect, Sarfaraz, for a long time and handed him over to his family members on Tuesday night," said DCP (Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha.

A team of Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh to interrogate Sarfaraz Memon, who was in Indore Police's custody.

The NIA had Monday emailed all security agencies and the Mumbai Police regarding Sarfaraz Memon after which he was detained by Indore Police.

In a communication sent to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra ATS, the NIA had termed him "dangerous."

"Memon told the Maharashtra ATS team during his interrogation that he had spent the previous 12 years in Hong Kong," said an official.

He was located at his Indore residence in a joint operation conducted by Maharashtra ATS and Madhya Pradesh Police.

On the basis of NIA's input, the Indore police had taken Sarfaraz Memon into custody, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said. "The entire matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in Madhya Pradesh, an island of peace and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared," he had tweeted.

In the information given to the police during his interrogation, Sarfaraz Memon also said that he was being framed by his Chinese wife after he fought with her lawyer as both are involved in divorce proceedings.