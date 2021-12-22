Band, Baaja And Dance: Tea Stall Owner Celebrates Daughter's First Smartphone

The girl sat on a chariot and took out a procession from his electronics shop to his home.

A tea stall owner in Madhya Pradesh was so excited about his daughter's first smartphone that he launched into wedding-style celebrations with a procession, band and fireworks to announce the purchase in his neighbourhood.

Murari Kushwah, who is from Shivpuri, had promised his five-year-old daughter that if he ever bought a phone for her, the whole city would find out. And so it did. After buying the phone, Murari sat on a chariot and took out a procession from his electronics shop to his home. It was a spectacle that drew scores of neighbours, some recording it on their mobile phones.

A video of the delightful celebratory procession is now being widely shared on social media groups. It shows children sitting on a decorated chariot as some people sing and dance to drum beats. The hit song Log Kehte Hain Main Sharabi Hoon from the 1984 movie Sharaabi plays in the backdrop. The track is sung by the Kishore Kumar and picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada.

Mr Kushwah said his daughter had been urging him to cut down on his alcohol intake and save money. With the savings, he could buy a phone for the little girl.