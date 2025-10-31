Video: BJP MP Rides Crane To Garland Statue, Slaps Operator After It Jolts

A celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary turned into a scene of chaos and outrage in Satna on Friday afternoon after BJP MP Ganesh Singh slapped a municipal crane operator in public. The incident occurred at Semriya Chowk, near the BR Ambedkar statue, during the 'Run for Unity' event organized to mark the day.

According to eyewitnesses, the MP was using a hydraulic crane to garland the Ambedkar statue. While descending, the machine jolted and stopped mid-air, leaving him stranded for several seconds. When the crane finally descended, the visibly angry lawmaker called the operator, Ganesh Kushwaha, a municipal employee, and slapped him in front of BJP workers, administrative officials, and passersby.

The incident, caught on camera, sparked sharp criticism on social media.

The video showed the MP stepping out of the hydraulic box, shouting at the operator, and then hitting him across the face as police and officials watched in stunned silence.

Eyewitnesses said the machine had jerked because of a minor technical fault. "The operator was only doing his job. The sudden jerk was mechanical. But the MP lost his temper," said a municipal worker who was present during the incident.

Soon after, the MP's representative, Neeta Soni, defended the assault in a social media post, writing, "The MP merely slapped him. His arms and legs should have been broken. If he had fallen from that height, who would have taken responsibility?"

The post has further intensified political tempers.

The Congress condemned the act, calling it a "display of arrogance and power intoxication." State party spokesperson Abhinav Baraulia said, "This is the real face of the BJP where leaders believe they own the public servants and the public alike."

The incident, which took place during a government-backed event meant to promote unity and respect, has sparked widespread anger. The local administration has not yet confirmed whether disciplinary action will be taken against the MP and if the municipal employee has filed a complaint.