Madhya Pradesh Reels Under Intense Heat, Khargone Hottest At 46 Degrees

Madhya Pradesh's Khargone recorded 46 degree Celsius temperature yesterday

Parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under intense heat with temperatures soaring. The mercury crossed 46 degrees Celsius in the state's Khargone on Wednesday.

The temperature in the capital city of Bhopal too touched 44 degrees Celsius, said India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

"Highest temperature (46 degrees) has been recorded in Khargone, the temperature in the capital is expected to be around 44 degrees. Loo is likely to occur in the state in next 48 hrs," an IMD official told ANI.

Apart from some pockets of Madhya Pradesh, heat wave conditions also prevailed in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over Bihar, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

For May 24, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places, very likely over Odisha. States such as Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness gusty winds with the speed of 30-40 kmph.

Besides this, dust storms are likely to hit some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi tomorrow.

