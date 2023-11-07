Congress Didn't Act On Mandal Commission's Recommendations: Mayawati

Congress didn't make any efforts to give Bharat Ratna to Dr BR Ambedkar, said Mayawati (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Congress was talking about a caste census when elections were near but it had not acted on the Mandal commission report when in power.

Voters should not fall in the trap of political parties that make promises during elections but forget them later, she said, speaking at a campaign rally in Pathariya constituency in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

The Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) lagged behind for years after the Constitution came into force, Mayawati said.

"Do not get carried away by the Congress which is seeking a caste-based census. After Independence, under the Congress rule, the Kaka Kalelkar commission and Mandal commission recommended reservations for the OBCs. But the Congress did not act. With polls round the corner, the Congress wants a caste census," she said.

The Congress did not make any efforts to give Bharat Ratna to Dr B R Ambedkar which showed its real face, the BSP supremo added.

The BSP has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the Madhya Pradesh elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)