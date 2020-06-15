Probe Launched Into ''Edited'' Video Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Police said that the case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case in connection with the circulation of an alleged "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on liquor, and launched a probe in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

"The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, Irshad Wali, said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling BJP submitted a complaint to the police demanding that an FIR be filed against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who allegedly shared this video on his Twitter handle.

A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video.

In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Mr Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine second part of it was shared on Twitter by Mr Singh to malign the image of the chief minister, the BJP leaders said in the complaint.

They demanded a case against the senior Congress leader and his associates for "conspiring to malign the CM's image".

Mr Gupta said that the police officials have assured them action as per the law after the investigation.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also shared the screenshot of Digvijaya Singh's tweet and said that the post has now been deleted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he has directed the officials to take strict legal action against the offenders, who twisted the CM's statement against the liquor mafia.

The Congress has not yet reacted on this issue.

"The video was shared on social media and a large number of people shared it. The police should go to the source of the video instead of making it a political issue," a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.