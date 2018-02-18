Madhya Pradesh Police Announce Reward For Untraceable Congress Legislator

Police had also constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against the legislator

All India | | Updated: February 18, 2018 02:39 IST
Bhopal:  The Madhya Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on Congress MLA Hemant Katare who, police said, was not appearing before them in connection with a case of rape and abduction despite being served summons.

"We announced a reward of Rs 10,000 against Katare last night as he is absconding and is not appearing before the police despite summons," Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP-South) Rahul Kumar Lodha said today.

Police have also announced a reward for Vikramjit Singh, an aide of the complainant in Mr Katare's case, officials said. Vikramjit Singh is untraceable since January 24 when a 21-year-old journalism student was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from Mr Katare after threatening to file a rape case against the legislator.

The student, while in jail, had complained against Mr Katare alleging that he had raped her several times following which police took a case of rape and abduction against the Congress leader on February 2.

Mr Katare, in his defence, had earlier said that the journalism student had met him a couple of times and, along with her aide Mr Singh, had tried to extort money.

Police had arrested the woman when she came to collect Rs 5 lakh as part of a "settlement" with the legislator. She was granted bail on February 5, officials said.

