3 Siblings Drown In Water-Filled Quarry In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Two girls aged eight and four and their six-year-old brother died while bathing in a pool of water formed in a stone quarry in Raisen district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kunwarkhedi on Silwani Road, 110 km from here, on Friday evening, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police P N Goyal.

The stone quarry had been dug up on a piece of farmland by a road contractor.

The victims, two girls aged eight and four and their six-year-old brother, were children of the watchman appointed to guard the farmland, the police official said.